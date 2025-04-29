North Port Police: Man arrested for secretly filming shopper at Hobby Lobby

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police have arrested a man they say was taking photos under the dress of a woman shopping at Hobby Lobby.

According to North Port Police, a witness said they saw the strange behavior of the suspect, 23-year-old Cameron Carpenter, and informed the woman of his actions.

Once Carpenter was confronted, police say he denied the allegations and left the store.

He has been charged with video voyeurism.

Police want to ensure there are no more victims and ask people to contact the North Port Police Department if they've experienced a similar incident.