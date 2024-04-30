North Port leaders encourage voters to approve referendum on Nov. ballot

NORTH PORT — North port voters will have a new referendum to consider on the ballot in November.

North Port leaders want to amend the city’s charter so that the city can borrow money. However, that will ultimately be up to the voters to decide in the general election come Nov. 5.

City Manager Jerome Fletcher told North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott that amending the charter will give the city a better opportunity to fund large-scale projects. He referenced the estimated $122 million new police headquarters.

Fletcher said the borrowing power would be within reason, though.

It will also help North Port keep up with the growing needs of the city.

The city manager told Scott North Port has simply outgrown its own charter.

“We’ve got to get a charter amended that will help us with our larger projects," Fletcher said. "We have to go seek grants and appropriations and transfer buildings if we have to. We have some work to do so we can build what we can afford instead of the other way around.”

City leaders said there are roughly $1.8 billion worth of infrastructure and capital needs over the next 10 to 15 years.