Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Port/Englewood

Actions

North Port leaders encourage voters to approve referendum on Nov. ballot

The referendum would give the city permission to amend its charter so it can borrow money.
North Port Community Correspondent Victoria discusses a charter amendment that would allow the city to borrow money within reason. However, North Port voters must vote for the referendum in the general election for it to happen.
North Port City Hall
Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 22:03:02-04

NORTH PORT — North port voters will have a new referendum to consider on the ballot in November.

North Port leaders want to amend the city’s charter so that the city can borrow money. However, that will ultimately be up to the voters to decide in the general election come Nov. 5.

City Manager Jerome Fletcher told North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott that amending the charter will give the city a better opportunity to fund large-scale projects. He referenced the estimated $122 million new police headquarters.

Fletcher said the borrowing power would be within reason, though.

It will also help North Port keep up with the growing needs of the city.

The city manager told Scott North Port has simply outgrown its own charter.

“We’ve got to get a charter amended that will help us with our larger projects," Fletcher said. "We have to go seek grants and appropriations and transfer buildings if we have to. We have some work to do so we can build what we can afford instead of the other way around.”

City leaders said there are roughly $1.8 billion worth of infrastructure and capital needs over the next 10 to 15 years.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023