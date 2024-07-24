Watch Now
North Port charter referendum now in the hands of voters

North Port Commissioners voted to put a charter referendum on the ballot in a 5-0 vote.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jul 24, 2024

NORTH PORT, Fla. — It's now up to North Port voters on Nov. 5 to decide if the commission can amend the city charter when it comes to borrowing money.

If approved, that amendment would allow commissioners to issue debt for declared emergencies or other public health projects.

Commissioners did a second reading on the charter referendum at Tuesday's meeting. It passed unanimously.

City officials say North Port is the only city out of more than 400 in the entire State of Florida that cannot borrow money without first taking it to the voters.

