Manasota Key Group fundraises for employees while restaurants are closed

MANASOTA KEY, Fla. — The Manasota Key Group is raising money for its employees while it's restaurants are closed after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The group owns several businesses on the island, including staples like Lock ‘N Key, SandBar Tiki & Grille and Magnolias on the Bay, the Dearborn Corner Market and the Manasota Key Marina, all of which are currently closed for repairs.

“After Helene our staff rallied together to clean up all three of our restaurants,” said Ashley Dignam, Events and Catering Manager for the Manasota Key Group. “We were seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Dignam told Fox 4 that the group was able to open Magnolias for four days before the group, and the rest of the island had to begin preparing for impacts from Milton.

“It's catastrophic,” said Dignam. “Homes and businesses were completely destroyed, leveled.”

Fox 4. SandBar Tiki & Grille after Hurricane Milton.

Because the restaurants are closed, Dignam said the group’s more than 300 local employees will be out of work until the business reopen. Dignam said that’s why the group started a fundraiser to help their employees with expenses in the meantime.

That fundraiser received over $20,000 in its first 24 hours.

“It's going to your friendly bartenders, your staff, the guys in the kitchen that are cooking the food,” said Dignam. “They need this right now, they are out of work at all of our locations. So, anything we can do to give back to them, we know that they need this right now more than ever.”

Dignam said the outpouring of support for the group’s businesses is coming from beyond just the locals in Englewood.

“When something bad happens in Englewood, this is how Englewood reacts, we come together and help our own,” said Dignam. “So, the outpouring from our local community, they just want to help and this is just one way we can funnel that support.”

Fox 4. The Bait House at Manasota Key Marina after Hurricane Milton.

While repairs are being made, Dignam said the group hopes to have the restaurants up and running as soon as possible, but does not have an estimated timeline.

“We’re not going anywhere,” said Dignam. “Whether you’re a local or a tourist, you come to our restaurants, you shop at our market or you go to our marina. So, we are going to be here for Englewood and we cannot wait to get the doors reopened and give back to the community that’s giving to us right now in our time of need.”

To donate to the fundraiser, CLICK HERE. You can also support by buying an ‘Englewood Strong' cocktail at Farlow's on the Water or the Twisted Fork, proceeds from the drink go to the fundraiser as well.