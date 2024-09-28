Manasota Key grappling with Hurricane Helene damage

MANASOTA KEY, Fla. — Manasota Key's landscape is painting a different picture after Hurricane Helene swept through the area.

Saturated bed mattresses, drawers, lamps, and other home supplies that are no longer usable line the roads.

Victoria Scott Severe bed mattresses got ruined from severe flooding.

Flooding is also an issue.

Some drivers are taking their cars through flooded roads that can be difficult to navigate.

FOX 4's Victoria Scott spoke to some people who are pitching in to restore damaged units.

Manasota Key after Hurricane Helene

They told her it will take months to get back to normal.

"We came in and [appliances] were floating," said community member Christopher Elmore. "You know what I mean? The fridges were on their sides and all that good stuff. So, yea, we've just been kind of tearing everything out as we go and once we get down to nothing, we'll start rebuilding it."

Elmore said some of the units still have four to five inches of water in them.

He also told Scott sewage got mixed in with the water.