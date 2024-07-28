"I'm still going to keep fighting": North Port ATV rider challenges city's rules on riding

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port has a rich history of trails and ATV owners who love to ride them.

However, the city changed course years ago and restricted ATV riding.

"The city ordinance states that off-highway vehicle operation is prohibited within the City of North Port, on vacant or undeveloped real property within half mile of a residence," said North Port Environmental Conservation Officer Dominick Caravella.

North Port Police are cracking down on the issue.

Victoria Scott The North Port Conservation Officer monitors hot spots for ATV riding.

"We've had 412 ATV calls last year alone," Caravella told North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott.

That's not sitting very well with avid ATV riders like Cheyenne Carter.

Watch North Port Community Correspondent, Victoria Scott's report here:

North Port ATV rider creates petition

"We were all talking about how the cops are coming out and stopping us from having fun, from what we were doing, not hurting anyone," Carter said. "One of the girls said, 'I just wish they understood from our point of view."

The conversation sparked a movement. Carter started her own petition to garner support from the ATV-riding community.

"I made the petition just to show exactly how many of us really do care about that topic," she said.

That petition now has close to 700 signatures on it.

Regardless, law enforcement says ATV riding can lead to safety concerns, property damages, and flooding problems.

"We've seen fatal crashes from these vehicles being operated inappropriately or illegally," Caravella said. "These individuals are trespassing on other people's private property. They've caused these rivers to overflow and drain."

Carter told Scott she spoke to city leaders on the issue, but didn't get anywhere.

Still, she said she's not giving up the fight.

"I'm still going to keep fighting, so I don't care," Carter said.