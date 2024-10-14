‘I’m thankful for these guys’: Charlotte County Emergency Mgmt. fuels recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — Charlotte County Emergency Management is making waves, stepping up to help the community recover from Hurricane Milton. Crews were busy pumping gas at a pop-up fuel station at the Charlotte Sports Complex, making sure o one runs on empty during the recovery.

Gas pumps clicked away as teams filled up tanks and gas cans, with cars wrapping around the complex. Antia Gross told me she’s down to a quarter tank and hasn’t filled up since the hurricane, so she’s relieved.

Austin Schargorodski Cars wrapped around the Charlotte Sports Complex fuel station.

“I’m just really thankful for these guys - their time and their patience with everything. They’ve done a great job,” said Gross.

Charlotte County Emergency Management is pumping fuel from seven to seven until further notice. Each vehicle gets up to ten gallons of gas.

Three other distribution stations are handing out water, MRE’s, and tarps. The locations of the stations are:



Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte in Macy’s parking lot

Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood

Parking lot of the former Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda