'I'M IN SHOCK': Sarasota County resident grapples with additional damages from Milton

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County resident Greg Wones is in shock as he stares at the damages done to his home in a matter of weeks.

"Shock, not again," Wones told FOX 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Scott. "What should we do this time, and what can you do different? I don't think there is anything you can do different, just grab your wife's hand and move forward."

You can watch Victoria's full report here:

Sarasota County resident deals with aftermath of Hurricanes Helene, Milton

Hurricanes Helene and Milton severely damaged it.

Wones said he and his wife had to empty their home after it got flooded from Hurricane Helene.

FOX 4 Hurricane Helene caused a lot of debris and ruined furniture.

They dragged everything to the side of the street.

"When you walk in and you see everything you own floating or full of water, and smelly, and then you go, 'Oh, man, the memories that you had that you lose," Wones said.

He told Scott Milton only added to the damage.

FOX 4 Hurricane Milton damaged a home in Sarasota County.

"When you go through it this time, you say, 'I got everything cleared out,' and then you come out and see other damage that you've had like pool cages down, and water back in the house, and you're not even done cutting walls out," Wones said. "It's really difficult to I guess communicate to people and and say what you're feeling."

He said he's grateful he and his wife are OK.

Still, Wones said he goes through a wave of emotions every time he looks at the house.

"Trying to understand the emotional side of it – the shock and denial. The physical side being worn out, and the mental side of it. Just coping with it and realizing there's more to life than the material things."

It's back to square one.

"Just like everyone else, you pick up your bootstraps and start in and work, and make it happen," Wones said.

He also said it will take at least a year or more to fix his home.