‘I was told to pack up my things’: Early eviction from FEMA trailer leaves Englewood woman in shock

ENGLEWOOD, Fla — An unexpected knock on the door left an Englewood woman facing eviction from her FEMA trailer, months before she thought she’d have to leave. So, Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski reached out to FEMA to find out why.

The temporary housing park off Kevitt Boulevard has been home for many Hurricane Ian survivors. Marshal Morris told me she lost everything in the storm and believed she had until March to stay. But, a sudden notice changed everything.

“I got a knock on my door saying that the park is closing today, that it’s move out day, and I was told to pack up my things and vacate the premises immediately,” Morris explained.

Marshay says she’s not alone - several of her neighbors are facing the same uncertainty. So, Austin took their concerns to FEMA.

Media Representative Troy York explained how these evictions can happen - that license to live in the home is revocable at any time, and can happen for a variety of reasons.

“One of which, perhaps, the agreement with the landowner has run its course and he’s not interested in extending it. It’s one of the things that can result in the folks having to move out. But, in any case, it’s not sprung on them that they have to leave immediately, they’re given notice along the way,” said York.

York says residents received 30-day notices by mail and in person. He also says hotel assistance has also been offered to help ease the move outs.