'I have to be Mario Andretti to get out of my driveway': North Port resident on speeding

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Some North Port residents say speeding is a huge concern in their community, so North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott got to work.

She used her contact at the police department to get an inside look at what's being done to address the issue.

"It's not pleasurable to be stopped by the police because you're speeding or you're not paying attention," said NPPD Sgt. Mike Hetteberg. "But, along those lines, it needs to be that way so you don't re-offend.

Speeding is an issue North Port Police say they're working to fix.

However, some locals say the department needs to do more.

North Port resident Kevin Burris told Scott traffic is out of control.

"The street I live on, I have to be Mario Andretti to get out of my driveway," Burris said.

NPPD Capt. Scott King said the department performs speed studies in certain areas of the city.

He told Scott speeding is especially bad along Sumter Blvd. and Toledo Blade Blvd.

School zones can also be an issue.

"The chief is very dedicated to keeping the schools safe," King said. "We want to make sure they can get to and from school in a safe manner."

A recent bill passed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is intended to crack down on the problem. It gives communities the green light to install speed cameras in designated school zones.

North Port Police say they're looking into them.

"Right now, we're actually doing a study on school zones for the new bill that came out," King told Scott.

It's all in an effort to keep you and others on the road safe.

