FDOT looking to make potential changes on US 41

NORTH PORT, Fla — FDOT is looking to make some major changes on US 41 in North Port in hopes traffic flow will improve and reduce crashes.

US 41 is full of traffic, cars eager to get to their final destination.

Local resident, Linda Hughes, told me that things as simple as going to the grocery store are becoming a challenge.

"We live down the street and it takes us forever to get out of our complex in order to get anywhere because the highway is so busy", Hughes said.

The improvements are in response to safety concerns and crash data trends. In result these modifications would enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce crashes.

NORTH PORT US 41 IMPROVEMENTS

This project would include 6 key intersections getting median modifications, as well as 2 locations getting their southbound left turn lane modified. To enhance left turn capacity, one left turn lane is being constructed and one getting lengthened.

If agreed upon, the modifications will improve overall traffic operations and reduce the likelihood of crashes.