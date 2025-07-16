NORTH PORT, Fla. — Public Works is urging people to keep stormwater drains and culverts clear of debris as Florida's rainy season picks up.

Watch FOX 4's Hunter Walterman ask North Port Public Works what "unauthorized modifications" it found in drainage systems:

'Doesn't take much to block those:' North Port asks people to keep drainage pipes clean

After more than 20 years in public works, Gary Slusar has seen it all when it comes to blocked drainage systems.

"Basketballs, garbage cans, any little thing you can think of," said Slusar, who is operations manager for the city.

In a Facebook post, the city said Public Works crews investigated areas with slow drainage from recent storms and found "unauthorized system modifications." The city posted photos of a basketball and homemade grate blocking pipes on its Facebook page.

Slusar said the photos are from Sarasota, but he's seen other examples of people messing with drainage systems.

North Port North Port Public Works is asking people to make sure stormwater drainage pipes aren't blocked. The department said it has found examples of homemade grates and small items blocking pipes.

When drains are blocked, water takes longer to recede after storms, potentially leading to flooding issues.

Public Works is asking people to clear out catch basins and ensure garbage cans and other items don't obstruct culverts. Slusar said he's seen garbage cans in culvert pipes lock down the entire system.

"The big picture is, it's affecting our drainage," Slusar said.

While homeowners are responsible for maintaining culverts on their property, Slusar said Public Works has equipment available to help clean them it out. He encouraged residents to call if they need assistance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

