Charlotte County deputies investigate reported shooting at Port Charlotte Wawa

PORT CHARLOTTE FLA. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Wawa gas station on US-41 and Cornelius Blvd, that left two people injured around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are here doing an investigation and we have all parties accounted for that were involved in the situation, so there is no threat to the public of any kind at this time,” said Chris Hall, CCSO’s public information officer.

Hall said two people were involved in the incident, and were both transported to the hospital with injuries.

“I don't know what those injuries are or how they were obtained, but they were transported to be treated for those injuries,” said Hall.

Alex Orenczuk. Investigators were seen near the gas pumps at the Wawa location on US-41 and Cornelius Blvd.

The sheriff’s office closed US-41 between Cornelius Blvd and Salford Blvd, and it is expected to remain closed for the duration of the investigation. North Port Police are also on scene as the location borders the city limits.

The Wawa is surrounded with police tape as investigators work. A helicopter, police drones, a mobile command center and over a dozen law enforcement vehicles are on the scene.