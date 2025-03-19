DECADES IN THE MAKING: City leaders finally seal the deal on Price Boulevard

NORTH PORT, Fla — The wait is over, North Port city commissioners sealed the deal on the city's largest infrastructure project ever.

Price Boulevard is a popular road in North Port and a critical evacuation route. It endured damage after Hurricane Ian, specifically at its 4 waterway crossings.

By having the road widened, safety hazards and first responders' delay times will be reduced.

FOX 4

The plans for the $79 million infrastructure include 2.8 miles of improvements on the road.

The new road will have 4 travel lanes, 2 going in each direction, continuous bi-directional center left lane, 10 foot wide multi-use path on each side of the roadway, and an improved gutter drainage system.

Many people here have been anticipating this development for quite some time, while others find it frustrating. Click here to see why.

NORTH PORT PRICE BOULEVARD

The widening project will begin in April with an anticipated completion time of 3 years.