County cuts off funding to local non-profit that helped rebuild home after Ian

VENICE, Fla. — It is a common perspective that United Way chapters do a lot of good work for communities.

But staff at one chapter in the North Port area are now scrambling to replace funding cut by Sarasota County Commissioners.

Last month, commissioners voted to eliminate the payroll deduction program for employees and to restrict funding to organizations that make referrals for abortion services.

On Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Chris Johnson told North Port's Community Correspondent Victoria Scott that he believes the United Way of South Sarasota County lost funding because the United Way's 211 helpline lists Planned Parenthood as a resource.

"One of the things that wasn't considered is that United Way Suncoast is responsible for 211. United Way of South Sarasota County is an entirely independent 501(c)(3)." Johnson said. "So, the funding that was cut for us means that about four nonprofits that we support won't be able to be funded in the future."

Nonprofits they support include World Renew, which partnered with United Way of South Sarasota County to help a North Port homeowner rebuild in March. The home had been badly damaged by Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

Johnson said the commission's decision has led to more than one problem.

"Because of the conversations that were had at the commission level, other donors within the community have backed away from supporting us," he said.

FOX 4 attempted to get more perspective from county commissioners on this situation, but no response so far.