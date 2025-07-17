BREAKING THE ICE: North Port Police use ice cream truck to build community connections

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police are making sweet first impressions with a unique approach to community policing — an ice cream truck.

At first glance, it might look like a food truck or SWAT van. Inside are freezers full of ice cream. North Port converted a drone operations van into an ice cream truck, according to Officer Kristin Voigt. Voigt is part of the department's community policing unit.

"When people see an ice cream truck, it automatically draws them in," Voigt said.

The truck is a conversation starter. Voigt said it gives officers an opportunity to build a connection with families and kids. On Wednesday, officers took the truck to North Port's summer camp at the Morgan Family Community Center.

WFTX North Port Police converted an old van into an ice cream truck for community outreach. All of the equipment is donated, according to Voigt.

North Port's community policing unit does community events, youth engagement, and homeless outreach, Voigt said. The truck is meant to spark meaningful conversation. People have told officers about problems in their neighborhoods, Voigt said.

"We can talk about that, offer some solutions," Voigt said.

The van has been in operation for a little over a year. All of the equipment was donated by community members, Voigt said. On Wednesday, kids swarmed the truck at North Port's summer camp.

By the end of the afternoon, half the freezers were empty.

"Mission successful," Voigt said.

