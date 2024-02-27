Braves, Orioles fans' fill CoolToday Park as 2024 season picks up momentum

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Thousands of Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles fans filled CoolToday Park in North Port Monday afternoon to help mark the beginning of a new baseball season.

The two Major League Baseball teams played each other in a spring training game.

We got to get some balls signed," said Braves fan Kelly Clark. "I got my first autograph – wahoo!"

“I just love the stamina, seeing the fans come out," said Orioles fan Kathy Jubb. "Last year, the Orioles had a great year, obviously. We came last year to spring training.”

Other fans enjoy the tranquil atmosphere.

"Here, it's a little bit more laid back," said Braves fan Jason Clark. "It's up-close and personal. We could never park our bus right next to the stadium at Truist Park, so this is pretty great."

It’s something that keeps fans coming back year after year.

Monday marked the Braves' second spring training game at CoolToday Park.

