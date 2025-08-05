BAD BABY: North Port police seize 24 illegal firearms, cocaine in drug bust

Two people were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a North Port residence as part of an operation called "Bad Baby."

North Port Police Department's Special Investigations Unit executed a residential search warrant on Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of Alliance Avenue, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs and firearms.

According to press release from the Police Department, the operation involved multiple law enforcement teams, including NPPD's SWAT Team, K-9 Unit, Special Enforcement Team, Traffic Unit, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jasiel "Baby" Izaguirre Rodriguez, 45, and Jennifer L. Pardy, 46, were arrested during the raid.

Officers recovered 1.5 pounds of cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), psilocybin mushrooms, THC products, steroids, illegal prescription pills, and 24 illegal firearms.

Both suspects face several charges, including trafficking in cocaine over 400 grams, possession of various controlled substances with intent to sell, and firearm-related offenses.

"This case shows what we can accomplish when we work together. Taking this amount of drugs and illegal guns off the street makes North Port safer," Chief Todd Garrison said.

"If you bring this kind of activity into our city, on behalf of our residents, we're coming for you," Garrison said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.