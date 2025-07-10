Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'A big deal for our community:' North Port breaks ground on new veterans memorial

The 'Circle of Honor' will serve as a gathering place to recognize veterans
North Port Vice Mayor Pete Emrich speaks at the groundbreaking for the city's new 'Circle of Honor'
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Dozens of people celebrated the groundbreaking of a new veterans memorial next to City Hall on Wednesday. The 'Circle of Honor' will be used for veterans ceremonies, according to the city.

"It's a big deal for our community," said Vice Mayor Pete Emrich, who served in the U.S. Army. "It's a huge deal for our kids to learn and to respect the military and the veterans."

North Port breaks ground on new veterans memorial

North Port already has Veterans Park off U.S. 41. But the city outgrew that years ago, Emrich said, as big crowds showed up to the small park during Memorial Day.

Circle of Honor rendering
This is what the 'Circle of Honor' is expected to look like after construction.

The City Commission created the Veterans Park Advisory Committee in 2021 to help guide the project, according to North Port Communications Manager Jason Bartolone. In May, the Commission voted to spend $1.69 million on the project, with the money coming from Parks and Recreation Impact fees.

City leaders, firefighters, and police officers lined up next to the podium for the Wednesday morning ceremony. Emrich said it's exciting to see the project come together after years of planning.

"I hope education takes place on what the sacrifices that the veterans do now, or did in the past," Emrich said. "Some of them made the ultimate sacrifices for our freedoms."

The project is expected to be completed by July 2026, according to the city.

