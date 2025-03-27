$6.5 million allocated to buy homes affected by Hurricane Ian and floods

NORTH PORT, Fla — A new program with a 6.5 million dollar budget will help families affected by Hurricane Ian and others who live in flood prone areas.

The housing recovery project manager for Sarasota County Resilient SRQ, Tammy Owens, said, "the properties are affected by Ian, they were affected by Ian, and they continue to be affected, which is the reason that were doing the voluntary buyout."

The families who live in these areas have low to moderate incomes, which made recovering from Ian take longer. They're also flood zones, so Sarasota County anticipates they will continue having problems with water.

The neighborhoods near the target area are the Myakkahatchee Creek and the Hidden River.

"We are working with 6.5 million dollars that was allocated for the voluntary buyout program," Owens said. "We are working with areas that suffer from repetitive loss so that we can some resiliency back and buy out those properties should we need to."

Click here to fill out the survey for homeowners to express interest in the program will close on Friday.