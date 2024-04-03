Watch Now
$4 Million for plans: North Port takes next step toward new police HQ

$4 million will be transferred from the city's general fund to cover design plans.
North Port leaders and residents provided their thoughts on the commission's recent decision to allocate $4 million from the city's general fund to cover design plans for the new police headquarters.
North Port Police
Posted at 7:45 AM, Apr 03, 2024
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port leaders are moving forward with replacing the city's current police headquarters facility.

Monday night commissioners decided to spend $4 million in general funds to finish the design plans for the new facility. North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher said the plans are only 30% complete.

Fletcher also said the city could prioritize this project ahead of other city projects in order to afford it.

Fox 4 spoke with many residents who are in support of a new facility. However, they said the $122 million price tag is excessive.

"I'm in support of the project, but I'm not in support of spending $122 million," North Port resident Pam Tokarz said. "I would really like to see them build out a police station for a population of 150,000, and once we get to that point of 150,000, save up some money."

Fletcher said the commission will hear from the bond council later this month. The meeting will cover legal aspects on various pathways for the project.

