TWO FEET AT A TIME: Local boy, 11, helps the homeless with thousands of items

NAPLES, Fla. — The giving season is coming to an end, but not for one local Naples boy. Paul Campbell, 11, is making it his mission to help the Naples homeless population with an essential items drive.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the happiness on their faces," said Campbell.

Campbell and his family recently moved from Pittsburgh to Naples, and he brought his mission with him to his new home in Southwest Florida.

Angela Campbell, Paul's mom, tells Fox 4 that Paul was only 6 years old when he found his passion for helping others.

“To know that he's my son and that he wants to be able to give back and take his blessings and kind of carry forward versus be absorbed, for me, it's a really special feeling to know that he has the size of heart that he does,” said Angela Campbell.

Paul has collected thousands of socks and other essential goods in the past. This year, he says it is different because he will be taking the items directly to those in need.

"The way you would normally give them to a place called Socks on a Mission, they would deliver it, but this year, it's going to be different because we're going to I'm going to take a day off of school, and we're going to deliver all of this stuff to them and give it to them hand by hand," said Paul Campbell.

With this Amazon wishlist, he hopes to get more than 2,000 essential items before January 15.