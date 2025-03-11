SUN-N-FUN IS BACK! Waterpark reopens after 17-month closure

NAPLES, Fla. — If you're looking for ways to enjoy spring break with the kids, an attraction in Naples is finally back.

Our Naples Community Correspondent, Dominga Murray checked out Sun-N-Fun Lagoon:

SUN-N-FUN IS BACK! Waterpark reopens after about a year-and-a-half closed.

It was closed due to the equipment's age and issues. The park says it needed new water pumps and renovations.

Families can come have fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, March 23, 2025. The park will transition to weekend only operations from Saturday, March 29 through Sunday May 25. On Memorial Day, May 26, the park will return to daily hours 10 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Sun-N-Fun Lagoon has a Tadpole Area for babies, a lazy river, a family pool and more.