Naples seniors fight isolation and depression after the holiday season

NAPLES, Fla. — For many after the holidays, isolation and depression can begin to set in, especially for the older generation.

Seniors at the Baker Senior Center and Vi at Bentley Villages join together to break bread every week, which some who attend say helps them fight off those "unwanted feelings."

The Baker Senior Center's CEO tells Fox 4 that these lunches bring community to those who may be struggling this time of year.

“Seniors are often forgotten," said Jaclynn Faffer, Baker Senior Center CEO. "People think of it as being the end of the road but as our tagline, ‘Looking Forward,’ says there is still a lot to look forward to."