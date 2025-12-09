Naples neighbors frustrated with pace of debris cleanup in nearby lot

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Neighbors in Naples are frustrated with piles of debris sitting in the lot next door since Hurricane Ian devastated the Palm River Village manufactured home community more than three years ago.

Bill Miller walks out of his home in the Riverbend of Naples most days and sees what's left of the once-vibrant community next door, scattered debris, shattered glass and a capsized boat sitting in the middle of the lot.

"It's not a very pleasant site," Miller said.

The manufactured home community was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida in September 2022. Miller said the area was once prosperous before the storm took much of it away.

"It's been going on for three years now, and we're looking at a disaster zone," Miller said.

Miller said he saw some demolition work begin in November, but progress has stalled.

"The piece of equipment over there with the scoop, has been in the exact position for well over thirty days and hasn't moved," Miller said.

Doreen McCabe, another neighbor, shares Miller's frustration. She said the lot has unfulfilled potential.

"It could be so pretty over there as it is in our community here," McCabe said.

The neighbors said they aren't trying to pick fights with the county, they just want answers about when the cleanup will be completed.

"Clarity is the thing, we have no idea what's going, and this has been going on for way too long," Miller said.

I reached out to the county for more information about cleanup progress but haven't heard back yet. McCabe said she contacted one of the commissioners, who told her he will look into the situation.

