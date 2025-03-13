Man found dead in North Naples community pool

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says a man was found not breathing in the water in a community in North Naples.

Emergency responders were called out to Cypress Trace, a gated condo community with a pool located just off of I-75 and Immokalee Road.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active death investigation at this time.

This reported drowning comes just a day after a teen was found dead in a retention pond only about five miles away.

On Wednesday the Collier County Sheriff's Office said they identified the person found dead as 16-year-old Armando Radius.

Deputies say Radius was pulled from a pond near the gated Vanderbilt Reserve townhome community just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He had been reported missing the day before, less than a mile from where his body was discovered.

Radius, originally from Haiti, was a student at a local high school and lived in the complex where he was found according to the CCSO report.

The sheriff’s office says the circumstances surrounding Radius’s death do not appear suspicious.

The official cause remains under investigation by the medical examiner’s office.

This is a developing story and we are working to find out more information.

