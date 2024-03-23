COLLIER FAIR FUN returns after Friday's rain

NAPLES, Fla. — The 48th Annual Collier Fair returned on Saturday to Southwest Florida after the rain washed out the fun on Friday.

The fair closed Friday for safety precautions because of flood warnings and the potential for severe weather.

The fair started Thursday evening and will run until March 31 at the Collier Fairgrounds. Find more information on the fair here.

The fair features plenty of rides, food and sweet treats to choose from.

The fairgrounds also has livestock shows throughout the week.

Xaia Goldsmither and her friend got their caricatures done.

They said they're happy Saturday's weather cleared up for them to come out to the fair.

"It's a sense of freedom. It's fun you get to walk around, eat good food, ride some ride maybe. I don't do rides. I love the food though," Goldsmith said.

This year the fair has a clear bag policy to encourage a safe environment.