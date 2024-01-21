BOIL WATER NOTICE in effect for large part of North Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A boil water notice is in effect for the next 24 to 48 hours for a large part of North Naples according to Collier County government.

Collier County said their water district had a low-pressure event Sunday morning. They recommend all water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes must be boiled.

The areas in effect:



North and West of Goodlette Road at Immokalee Road

Naples Park North to Barefoot Beach, including the Vanderbilt Drive corridor

Immokalee Road from US 41 North to oil well road and including Oil Well Road

North to fairgrounds



The county said the boil water notice will end when they finish testing for bacteria in the next 24 to 48 hours.

On Sunday afternoon, the North Collier County water treatment plant on Vanderbilt Beach Road and Collier Boulevard reported a potential water main break.

Collier County said crews are working to restore water back to normal.