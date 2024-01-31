'A hand up, not a handout,': Collier Habitat for Humanity to match all donations for the next week

NAPLES, Fla. — Housing prices continue to climb, making the need for affordable housing all the more relevant, so groups like Collier Habitat for Humanity have made it their mission to bring back the middle class.

Families like the Ashenbreners, who have lived in Naples their entire lives, are just now able to become homeowners because of the price of housing in their hometown.

"I've always wanted just to talk to my neighbors and you know, just have a house of my own where I can grow with my kids," said Morgan Ashenbrener. "Working in childcare, it's not always the easiest and it doesn't always pay a lot either."

Ashenbrener says they have struggled with finding reasonable housing for their family of four, so, like many, they have looked to local groups like the Collier Habitat for Humanity.

"Affordable housing is you know, the number one conversation it is one of the most significant needs in the community," said Jennifer Pash, Chief Development Officer for Collier Habitat for Humanity. "We are committed to serving between 80 and 100 families each year to help them become homeowners."

Through its 13th annual 'Give to the Max' challenge, Habitat will match up to $2 million in donations to try and build more homes for families like the Ashenbreners, to ease the financial burden.

"Folks will purchase their house with a no-interest loan and then become taxpaying entities in this community," said Pash. "It keeps them here. It keeps their dollars earned in this community. It cuts down the stress on our roads, it stabilizes our workforce."

The fundraiser begins January 31 through February 5.

