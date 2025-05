NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports one person has died after a crash Thursday, afternoon.

Troopers said it happened on SR-739 (Michael G. Rippe Parkway) and Briarwood Terrace jsut before 3 p.m.

A 71-year-old woman from North Fort Myers died.

She was driving north on State Road-739, when she went off the roadway to the right, down an embankment, and hit a chain-link fence and rocks, FHP said.

Troopers said she died in the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.