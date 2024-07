NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says one person has suffered serious injuries, but is alive, following a crash involving a car and power pole on Monday evening.

A viewer provided this video to FOX 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp:

Driver loses control of vehicle on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers

Deputies say the car was on fire, and bystanders helped to pull the driver out of the car.

As of Tuesday morning, crews remained on scene.