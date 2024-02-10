Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Fort Myers

Actions

Veteran and wife losing hope to save home damaged during Ian

Veteran and wife losing hope to save home damaged during Ian
PHOTO COURTESY: WFTX'S REPORTER BRIANA BROWNLEE
Veteran and wife losing hope to save home damaged during Ian
Posted at 7:33 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 19:33:20-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We are going on two years since Hurricane Ian and some people in Lee County are still struggling to recover from the mighty punch of the storm.

A couple in a mobile home park in North Fort Myers told Fox 4’s Briana Brownleethey are losing hope.

“The whole property is sinking, the driveway and the house,” said Theresa Phillips, one of the homeowners.

Theresa said the sinking is due to a drainage issue but got worse after Hurricane Ian destroyed her mobile home—and that’s not it.

"It's a hole in the middle bedroom, it destroyed the wood floor you can see the earth,” Theresa said.

The Phillips covered the hole with wood and carpet but there are still constant reminders of the damage.

PHILLIPS COVER HOLE IN FLOOR

"It smells, our carpet smells musty and I can't stand the smell. I want a nice place to live, I don't want to live in a place that's sinking,” she said.

Theresa's husband Lewis Phillips Sr. is an Army Veteran, who has suffered two strokes, because of it he can't speak. But he showed his tools and the repairs he's made on his home.

Army Veteran Lewis Phillips

The couple said it's going to cost a fortune to replace everything.

"Feels like nobody cares,” Phillips said.

She said she tried to get help, but claims FEMA denied her.

“They kept calling me and calling me because I had identity theft, I called them back, but nothing ever happened with it,” she said.

Fox 4 reached out to both FEMA and Lee County. The county said they will try to see if there is anything they can do, and FEMA said they will look into why the application was denied and if they can help.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023