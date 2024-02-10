Veteran and wife losing hope to save home damaged during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We are going on two years since Hurricane Ian and some people in Lee County are still struggling to recover from the mighty punch of the storm.

A couple in a mobile home park in North Fort Myers told Fox 4’s Briana Brownleethey are losing hope.

“The whole property is sinking, the driveway and the house,” said Theresa Phillips, one of the homeowners.

Theresa said the sinking is due to a drainage issue but got worse after Hurricane Ian destroyed her mobile home—and that’s not it.

"It's a hole in the middle bedroom, it destroyed the wood floor you can see the earth,” Theresa said.

The Phillips covered the hole with wood and carpet but there are still constant reminders of the damage.

Photo courtesy: WFTX reporter Briana Brownlee

"It smells, our carpet smells musty and I can't stand the smell. I want a nice place to live, I don't want to live in a place that's sinking,” she said.

Theresa's husband Lewis Phillips Sr. is an Army Veteran, who has suffered two strokes, because of it he can't speak. But he showed his tools and the repairs he's made on his home.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX reporter Briana Brownlee

The couple said it's going to cost a fortune to replace everything.

"Feels like nobody cares,” Phillips said.

She said she tried to get help, but claims FEMA denied her.

“They kept calling me and calling me because I had identity theft, I called them back, but nothing ever happened with it,” she said.

Fox 4 reached out to both FEMA and Lee County. The county said they will try to see if there is anything they can do, and FEMA said they will look into why the application was denied and if they can help.