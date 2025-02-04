Vehicle catches fire in North Fort Myers on Interstate 75

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida drivers should be aware of a vehicle fire causing backups in North Fort Myers, Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol's traffic maps show it happened on I-75 Northbound and was called in at 9:10 a.m. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reports all lanes northbound are now closed near mile marker 148, near the Lee and Charlotte County line. To get around this, drivers can get off at Bayshore Road.

FOX 4 is waiting to hear back from Highway Patrol for an update on any possible injuries or a cause.