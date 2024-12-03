The delayed reopening of the Caloosahatchee bridge was due to asphalt issues

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation told FOX 4 that Tuesday's delays were due to an asphalt issue.

Part of the bridge was being milled and resurfaced, and FDOT says the work wasn't done when the bridge was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m.

The department says reopening the bridge would have been dangerous for drivers.

Business owners on US 41 in North Fort Myers tell FOX 4 they see the delays too frequently and hope the project will be done soon.

The Florida Department of Transportation provided a state regarding Tuesday Morning Bridge closure delays:

"This morning, southbound lane closures on the Caloosahatchee River Bridge were extended unexpectedly due to unforeseen challenges with asphalt and to ensure the safety of the work crews. The roadway was being milled and resurfaced, and delaying the placement of the material would have created safety concerns for motorists. Therefore, the resurfacing had to be completed before reopening the roadway to traffic.

FDOT is working diligently with the contractor to re-open the southbound lane in a timely manner during the morning hours. Motorists are encouraged to check FL511.com for real-time updates on traffic conditions and plan their routes accordingly.

We appreciate the community’s patience as this project moves toward completion. Once finished, it will enhance safety and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclistswith a new sidewalk connecting North Fort Myers to Downtown Fort Myers. Thank you for your understanding and support as we work to deliver these improvements."

FDOT didn't respond when FOX 4 asked if the bridge would close early Tuesday night.

It's scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., every day until December 14th.