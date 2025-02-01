NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — The Alary at Merchants Crossing Shopping Center just cut the ribbon on a brand-new housing development in North Fort Myers.

Fox 4’s North Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, has been following this transformation closely. Working there daily, he’s watched the once-fading shopping center evolve - and now, developers are celebrating what this new chapter means for the community.

Watch Austin's report here:

‘The area needs it!’: New housing development opens at Merchants Crossing

With a snip of the scissors and a round of applause, the $65 million development is officially complete. Built with help from Lee County’s North Fort Myers Revitalization Grant, County Commissioner Brian Hamman says this project gives new life to land that wasn’t helping the community grow.

“Right where we’re standing used to be a big box store that went out of business,” Hamman said. “And when it went out of business, unfortunately, it brought the rest of the area down.”

Austin Schargorodski Exterior of The Alary, new housing development at Merchant's Crossing in North Fort Myers

For years, Hamman says studies labeled North Fort Myers a "pass-through" community - a place people drove through but didn’t stop to enjoy. Earlier this year, Fox 4 reported on how Lee County is working to change that with projects like a new sidewalk across the Caloosahatchee, connecting this area to downtown Fort Myers.

Hamman says this development is another piece of that revitalization plan. “We knew if we could get some good quality housing here, where we could basically bring customers to North Fort Myers, it would help businesses succeed in the future,” Hamman said.

Austin Schargorodski Brian Hamman, Lee County Commissioner

Now, The Alary at Merchants Crossing has opened its doors to 283 new homes, featuring resort-style amenities like a pool, lounge, and fitness center. Hamman hopes adding more housing like this is a step toward addressing the affordable housing crisis in Lee County.

But what do the people who shop next door think? “It is wonderful to see new buildings instead of empty ones sitting around,” said Bonny and Randy Mitchell, who frequent the shopping center.

“I think it’s great, the area needs it!” added shopper Dottie McGavern.

Austin Schargorodski Dottie McGavern, North Fort Myers Resident

McGavern moved to North Fort Myers from New York three years ago and says she’s seen far too many local shops close their doors for good. “You see a lot of plazas around here that are just ghost towns,” she said. “I think a lot of owners after Hurricane Ian never bothered to rebuild.”

She hopes this development changes that—and so does Commissioner Hamman.

“I’m hoping that this becomes a catalyst,” Hamman said. “That it helps other businesses see that you truly can develop in North Fort Myers, that you should invest your money in North Fort Myers, and that you’ll have great results.”