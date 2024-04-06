SWFL Eagle Cam fans want safer conditions for the beloved birds

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Every Saturday Barb and Deborah join their friends and watch the eagles who live in a nest on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate property off Bayshore Road.

The nest has been there for 16 years, and it's recorded on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

After situations where the eagles fly down to get road kill, cars get too close and almost hit the birds which prompted photographers who watch the birds to start a petition.

More than 3,000 signatures support the effort to lower the speed limit on Bayshore Road, currently 50 miles per hour. Barb and Deborah says it's more like the Indy 500 when cars go by.

They want to protect the country's national bird and believe lowering the speed limit will help keep them safe

Just last year, Harriet the female eagle left and didn't return

They say it's not worth the risk to lose anymore of them.

Barb Henry says, "You know, we wouldn't want something to happen to one of these guys. It was bad enough we lost Harriet last year"

It's not just them who love watching the eagle's nest

The cam has more than 164,000 subscribers on Youtube.

They hope FDOT and FWC can help out with their petition.

