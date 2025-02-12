Watch Now
Student arrested for making threats, Lee County Sheriff's Office says

Cypress Lake High School student accused of researching mass shootings and 'fantasizing' about 'plans,' deputies say
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a student of Cypress Lake High School for making threats against the school.

The office reports someone told the school resource officer that the student, 15-year-old Jack Warrick, had said some concerning things and had a magazine about different types of firearms.

The officer and detectives looked into his search history, and found a killer's manifesto, articles about school shootings, and even communications about plans he fantasized about carrying out.

Authorities charged Warrick for transmitting an electronic threat to conduct an act of terrorism. They will continue to investigate the matter.

