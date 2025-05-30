SIX ACRE LAGOON? New water park opens in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers has a brand new attraction just in time for summer. The Brightwater Lagoon, a 6-acre water park featuring obstacle courses, paddle boarding, and a water slide, is now open to the public.

See the new lagoon in action:

The water park includes sandy beaches, event spaces, and two inflatable water obstacle courses, making it the first of its kind in Southwest Florida.

Jimmy Cruz, general manager of Brightwater Lagoon, said North Fort Myers was the perfect location for the new attraction.

"I know the Shell Factory was, you know, a staple of this community, and one that, you know, sorely missed. And ironically, you know, they closed their doors not too long ago, right before we opened ours. But we just love, you know, filling a void that maybe the Shell Factory used to have," Cruz said.

The opening comes after years of delays caused by hurricanes, COVID-19, supply chain issues, and permitting challenges. Now, the water park is ready for visitors just as summer break begins.

"The first time you hear a child laugh, or, you know, a family really enjoying themselves or doing something they've never done before. You hear that, and you see it, and it really, you know, it kind of energizes you," Cruz said.

