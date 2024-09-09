NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting off of Coon Road, close to Bayshore Road, in North Fort Myers.

Fox 4's Bella Line was at the scene and neighbors of the quiet riverfront neighborhood said they were shocked to find out what had happened just steps from their front doors.

“We woke up to news agencies, police, homicide detectives in the yard. We honestly didn’t know it happened," said Ryan Clayton, a neighbor. "I know the neighbors over here. I know everybody really well. This is a really quiet neighborhood. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen."

Watch Bella's full report below.

Shooting in North Fort Myers neighborhood leaves one injured

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured and they have this man in custody:

Lee County Sheriff's Office Shooting in North Fort Myers neighborhood leaves one injured

Matthew Steven Smith, 40, is in custody for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

LCSO says it was an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for.

“I’m hoping everything is going to be alright. Like I said, this type of stuff just doesn’t happen, I don’t want it to happen, this type of violence just has to stop," said Clayton.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 the victim is currently in stable condition.