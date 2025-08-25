Sheen on Caloosahatchee River raises concerns over marine life

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A colorful sheen spotted on the Caloosahatchee River has raised concerns about marine life and water safety in the area.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with the Calusa Waterkeeper and a business on the river:

Neighbors first noticed a gas smell and then the discoloration along part of the river shoreline in North Fort Myers. The visible sheen can be seen and smelled along the water.

Calusa Waterkeeper Joe Cavanaugh said the contamination could be coming from damaged boats at the base of the Edison Bridge.

"There potentially could be something from there, or some other submerged vessels, of which many were left in that area after Hurricane Ian," Cavanaugh said.

He said gas spills tend to occur after heavy thunderstorms like the area experienced this weekend. However, his main concern is the impact on wildlife.

"This is in small tooth sawfish critical habitat, which is pupping season through the end of September," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh advised people to avoid the area, especially when it comes to eating seafood from the contaminated waters.

Elizabeth Reynolds with the Edison Sailing Center said safety is their top priority as they use the Caloosahatchee River for sailing lessons.

"We will never put kids in the water unless we know it's safe," Reynolds said. "I still think that we're recovering from Hurricane Ian and the storms that we had last fall. I think that plays a big factor in this."

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation. Anyone who sees similar water contamination should call the National Response Center at 800-424-8802.

