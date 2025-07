FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured at least one person, Friday morning.

Police said around 2:14 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Colonial Boulevard and Metro Parkway for a traffic crash involving both a vehicle and a semi-truck in Fort Myers.

One driver was trauma alerted to Gulf Coast Hospital with serious injuries, FMPD said.

The roads were clear by 6:30 a.m.