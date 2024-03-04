Semi crash knocks out power to part of North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — A semi truck crashed and overturned early Monday morning in North Fort Myers, knocking out power to more than a thousand customers.

The truck crashed on US 41 at Lakeville Drive, near the Heron's Glen Golf and Country Club. The truck ran off the road and crashed into some power lines.

LCEC says about 1,100 customers lost power right after the crash at about 5:00 am. But crews were able to get a temporary fix in place and power was restored at about 6:20 am.

There were some slowdowns on US 41 during the morning rush hour, but the road was not closed down.