ROAD RAGE SAW ATTACK: Deputies arrest man in North Fort Myers

Investigators say fight started over wrong way driving
Deputies arrest Rolando Ruiz Alons and charge him with battery after a fight over wrong way driving
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — A North Fort Myers man was arrested Tuesday, in what the Lee County Sheriff's Office says was a road rage fight and saw attack.

Deputies say Ronaldo Ruiz Alonso swung a saw-like tool at another man, in addition to using a piece of ceramic pottery as a weapon.

Deputies say the fight started between the two men over wrong way driving on South Center Dr. Deputies say Alonso was the primary aggressor.

They say he swung the saw like tool at the man and eventually hit him. The man was injured, but deputies say he'll be okay.

𝙍𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙤 𝙍𝙪𝙞𝙯 𝘼𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙤
Man charged with using a saw like tool in a road rage fight with another man in North Fort Myers

Alonso was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

