School lockout lifted, deputies still investigating North Fort Myers neighborhood

North Fort Myers Investigation on Bogart Dr
Lee County Sheriff's Deputies investigating a camper fire on Bogart Dr in North Fort Myers
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 16, 2024
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — An early morning camper fire led to a Lee County Sheriff's Office investigation and a lockout at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts on Thursday.

By 9 a.m. the lockout was lifted and students continued their normal school day.

But the investigation continued.

Deputies have part of Bogart Dr. closed off near Bahia Ln. They haven't said what they're investigating.

Fire investigation on Bogart Dr in North Fort Myers Thursday morning

But the Fort Myers Fire Department says it responded to a fully engulfed camper fire on Bogart Dr. just after 6 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will update it, as soon as we get additional details.

