Right Now: North Fort Myers brush fire is out, everyone evacuated can go home

Update 5:45 pm

The North Fort Myers Fire Department says the fire is out.

They also corrected what they originally told us. The department says there were evacuations, but everyone is now safe to go home.

Here's what it looked like in the area where the fire started:

North Fort Myers Brush Fire

Update 4:23 pm

According to North Fort Myers Fire the fire is burning five acres. No evacuations have been ordered.

Original Story:

Crews were battling a brush fire in North Fort Myers on Friday afternoon.

Fox 4 is working to get more information about the fire. Our crew on the scene says there's heavy smoke in the area near Piney Road and Pondella Road.

This is a developing story. Fox 4 will update it as soon as there is more information.