Propane tank explosion injures one person in North Fort Myers, crews say

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a propane tank explosion in North Fort Myers, Saturday night.

Tice Fire Department confirmed they responded to calls about the explosion around 10:16 p.m. Crews said the propane tank was damaged by the homeowner, leading to the incident.

One occupant of the home was injured in the explosion and was airlifted to HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton for treatment, according to Tice crews.

The Bayshore Fire Department is investigating the incident.