Own a piece of the Shell Factory: 500 items up for auction

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — A one-of-a-kind place will auction off hundreds of one-of-a-kind things.

Monday, the now closed Shell Factory announced it will put more than 500 items from the long time entertainment destination up for auction.

That includes a 7-foot Santa.

shellfactoryauction.com A 7-foot Santa is among the 500 items up for auction in the Shell Factory auction

A skeleton pirate

shellfactoryauction.com A skeleton pirate is among the items up for auction in the Shell Factory Auction

And an 80" upside down Christmas tree

shellfactoryauction.com An 80" upside down Christmas tree is among the items up for auction at the Shell Factory Auction

The Shell Factory posted on Facebook that it will also auction toys, t-shirts, postcards, gemstones, and holiday items, in addition to retail fixtures.

If you want to bid, you have to register at ShellFactoryAuction.com

The Shell Factory says it will have a second auction in January with restaurant equipment, iconic Shell Factory memorabilia, statues, and signage.