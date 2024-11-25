Own a piece of the Shell Factory: 500 items up for auction

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — A one-of-a-kind place will auction off hundreds of one-of-a-kind things.
Monday, the now closed Shell Factory announced it will put more than 500 items from the long time entertainment destination up for auction.
That includes a 7-foot Santa.
A skeleton pirate
And an 80" upside down Christmas tree
The Shell Factory posted on Facebook that it will also auction toys, t-shirts, postcards, gemstones, and holiday items, in addition to retail fixtures.
If you want to bid, you have to register at ShellFactoryAuction.com
The Shell Factory says it will have a second auction in January with restaurant equipment, iconic Shell Factory memorabilia, statues, and signage.