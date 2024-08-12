OPEN SESAME: Caloosahatchee Bridge is back open!

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — This summer many of us had to find different routes to get across the Caloosahatchee River, but today that changes. The Caloosahatchee Bridge is reopening just in time for the first day of school.

The Florida Department of Transportation told Fox 4 that the bridge will be open but down to one lane for southbound traffic and it will be fully open northbound.

FDOT says it will still have full night-time closures from 9 PM until 5 AM throughout the remainder of the project.

Watch the full report below.

Caloosahatchee Bridge project sped up 16 months ahead of schedule

FDOT says the project will give pedestrians easier access between North Fort Myers and Fort Myers with an 8-foot sidewalk on the southbound side of the bridge.

They say by doing this 11-week full closure they have sped up the expansion project by 16 months.

People Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with said they are tired of having to find different routes to get places but they are just glad it is speeding up the project.

“I’m glad they are rushing to get it done but at the same time it’s terrible for the traffic around Hancock and Pondella," said Justin Parmeley, a North Fort Myers resident. "Pondella has become a nightmare especially during the weekdays but at least they are doing it before season starts.”

FDOT says the project is now expected to be complete by late December of this year or early 2025.