One dead, homicide detectives investigating North Fort Myers neighborhood

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — Lee County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives were investigating a man's death early Monday morning.

Watch this video from the scene:

North Fort Myers homicide investigation

Investigators were working in the area of E. Mariana Ave.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's interviewing a person of interest.

Investigators have not released how the man died or any information about him.

This is a developing story, we will update it with new information as soon as we get it.