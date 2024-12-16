Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Fort Myers

Actions

One dead, homicide detectives investigating North Fort Myers neighborhood

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's interviewing a person of interest
North Fort Myers homicide investigation
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate a homicide early Monday morning on E. Mariana Ave
North Fort Myers homicide investigation
Posted

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — Lee County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives were investigating a man's death early Monday morning.

Watch this video from the scene:

North Fort Myers homicide investigation

Investigators were working in the area of E. Mariana Ave.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's interviewing a person of interest.

Investigators have not released how the man died or any information about him.

This is a developing story, we will update it with new information as soon as we get it.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood