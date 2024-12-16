One dead, homicide detectives investigating North Fort Myers neighborhood

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — Lee County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives were investigating a man's death early Monday morning.
Watch this video from the scene:
North Fort Myers homicide investigation
Investigators were working in the area of E. Mariana Ave.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's interviewing a person of interest.
Investigators have not released how the man died or any information about him.
This is a developing story, we will update it with new information as soon as we get it.