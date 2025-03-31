Onda Housing Group breaks ground on Bayshore Pines community

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Onda Housing Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for Bayshore Pines, an affordable housing complex, at 5361 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

The Bayshore Pines community will provide affordable housing for qualified Lee County residents. Once completed, Bayshore Pines will provide 180 rental units.

Andrew Cribbs, president and co-founder of Onda Housing Group, spoke with our team about the project.

"Lease up will start in summer of 2026, we expect that the demand is going to be very high given the favorable price point," he said.

He says the rent for a 2 bedroom in the complex will be about $1,200. People who make under $65,000 can qualify.